No fire was found after firefighters were called to the scene of a suspected commercial fire in a Valencia business park Thursday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of smoke in the building at a commercial structure on the 27500 block of Avenue Scott in Valencia just before 2 p.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

“People evacuated because of the smell of smoke,” Lopez said, adding that upon arrival, no fire was found.

Firefighters responded to a commercial building on Avenue Scott in Valencia Thursday afternoon. December 26, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

