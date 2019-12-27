Start off 2020 with New Year’s services at SCV churches

Churches across the Santa Clarita Valley will hold special services to reflect on the past year while looking forward to 2020.

In the Bible, Ephesians 4:22-24 says, “You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self,which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.”

Many people start off the new year by making resolutions to meet goals, better themselves and make good choices. For many, attending services with messages of new beginning could help initiate change in the coming year.

Crosspoint

Crosspoint Church will be offering a “first Sunday” service on Jan. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to celebrate the first day of worship in the new year. The church encourages attendance and no reservation is required.

Crosspoint Church is located at 23415 Cinema Drive, Santa Clarita. For more information, contact the church at 661-291-6000 or email [email protected].

Grace Baptist Church

New Year’s services will be taking place the weekend before the holiday, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Grace Kids, the church’s child ministry, will be offered at the same times for children to participate in.

Grace Baptist Church is located on 22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita. For more information, contact the church at 661-296-8737.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Masses will be held in English and Spanish on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) at 4 and 5:30 p.m., as well as New Year’s Day at 7 and 8:30 a.m. in English and 10 and 11:30 a.m. in Spanish. The church encourages the community to attend.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is Located at 23233 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita. For more information, contact the church at 661-259-2276.

Real Life Church

Real Life Church will be offering an “End of Year” service on Sunday beginning at 6 a.m. People are able to attend the church for the service, or watch it on demand through the church’s website at www.reallifechurch.org.

Real Life Church is located at 23841 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia. For more information, contact the church at 661-755-7401 or email [email protected]

Valencia United Methodist Church

Starting at 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and ending at 5 p.m. Jan. 4, the Rev. Nicole Reilley of Valencia United Methodist Church will be sending five “inspirational videos that will help you have the best year ever,” according to church officials.For more information, contact the church at 661-255-1301. To sign up for the mailing list to receive the videos, visit their website at www.vumc.org.