Suspect arrested for placing hidden recording device in public restroom

A male suspect was arrested on Christmas Eve after a woman found a hidden recording device in a public restroom at her apartment complex.

On Tuesday around 11:40 a.m., deputies were called to the 24400 block of Valencia Boulevard in regard to a woman finding the illegal recording device.

“Through their investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect as a tenant at the apartment complex,” said SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller. “The victim placed the suspect, Kendall Johnson, 23, under citizen’s arrest.”

Deputies later found that Johnson also had an outstanding warrant in the system for the same charge he was being arrested for: concealed camera for sexual gratification, a misdemeanor.

Johnson was transported and booked on the charge by deputies at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Bail was set at $75,000.