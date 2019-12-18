Two Saugus Union schools named distinguished schools

The California Department of Education named two Saugus Union School District schools as 2020 California Distinguished School Award recipients Wednesday.

Both West Creek Academy and Rio Vista Elementary School were selected for outstanding education programs and practices based on performance and progress on the state’s many key indicators on the California Dashboard, including test scores and learning conditions.

“Congratulations to the West Creek Academy and Rio Vista Elementary teams,” said SUSD Superintendent Colleen Hawkins. “I am so proud of our teachers, administrators, staff and parents for working together to deliver a safe and innovative learning environment for all students.”

“Saugus has a long history of award-winning education programs and schools,” said SUSD President Julie Olsen. “It’s wonderful to see that tradition continue with this recognition validating the tremendous work by the West Creek Academy and Rio Vista Elementary teams and their students.”

“Well done,” Olsen added

District and school officials are scheduled to attend an awards ceremony on Feb. 10 in Anaheim to accept the awards.

“These outstanding schools don’t just educate students,” said State Superintendent of Public instruction Tony Thurmond in Wednesday’s announcement. “They also provide the young people of California the tools they need to be successful after graduation.”

The two schools were among the 323 total schools to be recognized as 2020 California Distinguished Schools.