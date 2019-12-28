Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in fast food drive-thru line

One woman was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in a fast food drive-thru line on the 26900 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release.

Amy Heyart, 43, of Bakersfield, was arrested shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, according to the Santa Clarita booking logs.

“The 43-year-old female adult from Bakersfield was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s jail for booking,” said the news release.

The station initially received a call of “a woman passed out in the car in a drive-thru line,” according to the release.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the woman slumped over her steering wheel. After five minutes of deputies knocking on the car window, the woman woke up.

“Upon making contact with the driver, deputies noticed a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana, and observed open containers of beer and wine,” the release stated.

Her bail amount was set at $5,000 and she was released at 12:24 p.m. on Thursday, according to the logs.

