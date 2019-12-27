Woman arrested on suspicion of selling heroin in Newhall park-and-ride

A woman was arrested after deputies reported that they found heroin and a scale in her car Monday night.

According to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Sonya Garcia, 31, was reportedly sitting in her car with a man at the park-and-ride when deputies rolled by.

“Due to the hour of the night, they made contact to see if everything was OK,” said a social media post from the SCV Sheriff’s Station official Facebook account. “Although the couple claimed everything was fine, and said they were waiting for car parts for an engine problem, deputies couldn’t help but notice the bag of heroin sitting in the vehicle.”

Deputies then inspected the car further and found “a large quantity” of drugs in Garcia’s car, along with a digital scale that could be used in the sale and distribution of the drugs, the sheriff’s station’s post said.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of felony narcotics sales and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, where she was booked at 12:57 a.m..

She was being held in lieu of $31,250 bail.