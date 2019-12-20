Woman runs across I-5 from car

A woman was brought into custody Friday morning after leaving her car and running across the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.



“The call came out at 8:45 a.m.,” said Greengard. “A woman jumped out of an orange Toyota from the passenger seat and starting running from the car across the southbound lanes to the top of a hilltop.”



It occured on the I-5 South at Vista Del Lago Road, Greengard says.



“Once our CHP officers arrived, she was taken into custody for the safety of herself and others,” said Greengard. “We don’t know the circumstances of the case, but our officers are investigating it.”

