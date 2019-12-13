Worker in critical condition after fall from hospital roof

A construction worker suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition after he fell one story from the roof of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Pavillion Thursday morning.



The incident happened about 10 a.m., as construction work was being done on the Patient Tower that connects the 30-year-old Pavillion to the 45-year-old main hospital.



“An employee of a contractor fell one story off the roof of our Pavillion building (Thursday) morning while doing roofing work,” Hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Friday.



“The individual was taken to our Emergency Department, was admitted, and is currently in critical condition.



“It was a tragic accident and our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones,” Moody said.



“We will be working with all relevant authorities as they conduct an investigation.” he said. “We are unable to provide any more details at this time.”



The injured worker’s identity and the extent of his injuries were not disclosed.



Hospital officials unveiled the Patient Tower in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October.



The building is six stories tall with an underground story.



When construction work is completed, the patient tower will connect the hospital and the Pavillion. It is expected to include 90 private patient rooms with private bathrooms, a 29-bed Center for Women and Newborns, 22 antepartum/postpartum beds and more.

The Pavillion contains two hospital beds called medical surgical beds, the hospital’s Acute Rehab unit, the Behavioral Health unit and some offices, Moody explained.



“The Pavillion is mostly two stories but has some sections that are one story,” Moody said. “The worker was on a one-story section when he fell.”



