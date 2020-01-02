2 detained after traffic stop in Valencia

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained two while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle Friday night in Valencia.

Deputies on patrol near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Del Monte Drive reported seeing a vehicle suspected to be stolen, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

“They did a felony traffic stop on the vehicle,” said Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “They have two people detained.”

The call came in shortly before 7 p.m..

Deputies were believed to have been searching the vehicle at the time of this article’s publication.

The make and model of the car in the report was not immediately available to station officials.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.