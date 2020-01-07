Big rig overturns on I-5 in Castaic, no injuries

Two traffic collisions on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, one involving two big rigs, resulted in bumper to bumper traffic on Interstate 5 in Castaic early Tuesday afternoon.

“We got the call at 12:22 p.m. and we were on the scene at 12:25 p.m.,” said Leslie Lua, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“There were two collisons and they are both on the southbound side of the I-5, south of Sloan Canyon Road,” said Lua.

The first collision happened at 12:01 p.m., involving two big rigs, and the second one occurred at 12:22 p.m., according to Lua.

“They were both minor accidents,” according to Sgt. Zachary Emmons, from California Highway Patrol.

“There were no injuries in either collison,” said Lua.