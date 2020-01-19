Bunker Hill to close until February

The Bunker Hill Bar & Grill in Valencia recently announced the location is closing until Feb. 9, following the suspension of its liquor license Thursday.

“We deeply appreciate your patronage over the years and look forward to serving you again Feb. 10,” read a statement from ownership that was posted on the front door of the restaurant.

A notice of suspension to sell alcohol explains to shoppers at the Westfield Valencia Town Center why Bunker Hill Bar & Grill is closed for business, Sunday, Jan. 19,2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended the establishment’s liquor license for 25 days starting Jan. 16 until Feb. 9, according to the license report.

Though no operating restrictions were placed upon the establishment, Bunker Hill, located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd. in suite No. 3690, is set to remain closed until the license has been reinstated.

The owner was not immediately available for comment as of this story’s publication.

A bulletin posted by Bunker Hill Bar & Grill management that notifies customers the restaurant shut their doors temporarily while the establishment is unlicensed to sell alcoholic beverages in the state of California, Sunday, Jan. 19,2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal