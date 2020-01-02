Canyon Country house fire prompts emergency response

A house fire in Canyon Country prompted an emergency response from multiple agencies Thursday night.

The call, which came in at 6:59 on the 19000 block of Azure Field Drive, was reported after residents saw smoke showing from a neighbor’s home.

“It was a two-story single-family dwelling and we had a little bit of a fire in the rear of the house,” said Miguel Ornelas, fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

In addition to the firefighters on the scene, there were multiple sheriff’s vehicles and a Hazardous Materials team. As the Fire Department personnel utilized one engine’s aerial ladder and used chainsaws to make their way in through the roof of the home, neighbors stood by in order to make sure the family was alright.

“I heard (the engines) and I was like, ‘Who is getting a delivery this late at night?’” said Kimberly Arnoldus, a neighbor. “And then I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re extending a ladder.’”

According to Arnoldus, one of the residents on the block saw the smoke showing and ran over to grab a firefighter who lives next door to the home that was temporarily ablaze. The firefighter and the neighbor, according to Arnoldus, then worked together to put out the fire.

“It was the wife at home, the husband wasn’t. She didn’t even know the house was on fire,” said Arnoldus. “Luckily we have a firefighter that lives next door to us.”

The Fire Department announced knockdown on the blaze at 7:23 p.m. with no injuries to either the crews or the family.