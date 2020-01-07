Canyon Country traffic stop results in felony arrest

A traffic stop in Canyon Country resulted in a felony warrant arrest on Tuesday.

The arrest took place near the corner of Whites Canyon Road and Stillmore Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday night after it was discovered that he had outstanding felony warrants. January 07, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Deputies did a traffic stop for a traffic violation,” said Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, “and that led to the arrest of one of the occupants for a felony (warrant).”

Royal said the individual arrested had a warrant for auto theft.

No other arrests were made as a result of the incident.

A handful of law enforcement vehicles were on the scene during the arrest.

