City Council to review 2020 committee appointments

Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to name their 2020 council committee appointments Tuesday at their next regular meeting.

Council members will hold an open session to discuss changes to the latest list of appointments to City Council committees, which Mayor Cameron Smyth will approve.

Santa Clarita has 23 organizations to which the city is either a member agency, joint powers authority, a participant on an agency board or attends meetings of other agencies.

Some organizations include: the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability; the Southern California Association of Governments; and the League of California Cities, which advocates on common issues in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. Others solely focused on Santa Clarita include a film and tourism, public safety, community services grant and Cemex committees.

The council members currently hold their respective assignments for the committees that deal with past issues on which they’ve advocated.

For example, Smyth has placed a large focus on addressing Santa Clarita’s homeless population and serves in an ad hoc committee, known as the homeless task force, alongside Councilwoman Marsha McLean and more than 30 other stakeholders.

McLean has long been known for her advocacy in improving and expanding transportation, which she is a part of an ad hoc committee on high-speed transportation and the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, who has advocated for businesses and development, has served as the delegate for economic development and film/ tourism committees.

Council members Laurene Weste and Bob Kellar are known for their joint efforts in leading the Cemex ad hoc committee, which has met about two or three times per year over the course of two decades in the ongoing battle to hinder a mega-mining project to take place in Santa Clarita. Kellar is also part of public safety and legislative committees and Weste in committees about senior issues, local libraries and Whittaker-Bermite.

The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.