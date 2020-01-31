Deputies arrest one in connection to stolen vehicle

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested at least one person in connection to reports of a stolen vehicle Friday night in Newhall.

The incident occurred on Newhall Avenue near the southbound Highway 14 just after 7:30 pm., where deputies stopped a vehicle they had followed for several minutes throughout the Newhall area.

“Deputies ran a license plate of a stolen vehicle and they conducted a felony stop. At least one individual was arrested,” said Lt. Eric Lasko.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop and cleared the vehicle just after 8 p.m.

The vehicle, which was later towed away from the scene, was a large, white Dodge pickup truck.