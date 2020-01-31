Deputies arrest one in connection to stolen vehicle

Deputies arrest one in connection to reports of a stolen vehicle in Newhall. Bobby Block/ The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested at least one person in connection to reports of a stolen vehicle Friday night in Newhall. 

The incident occurred on Newhall Avenue near the southbound Highway 14 just after 7:30 pm., where deputies stopped a vehicle they had followed for several minutes throughout the Newhall area. 

“Deputies ran a license plate of a stolen vehicle and they conducted a felony stop. At least one individual was arrested,” said Lt. Eric Lasko.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop and cleared the vehicle just after 8 p.m.

The vehicle, which was later towed away from the scene, was a large, white Dodge pickup truck.  

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS