Deputies investigate report of Walmart robbery

Deputies are investigating a report of a robbery at the Stevenson Ranch Walmart on Wednesday afternoon.

The call, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, was first reported to law enforcement at 3:16 p.m.

“We’re still investigating on the scene,” said Marquez.

The specifications around the alleged crimes and the number of suspects was not immediately available as of the publication of this article.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said they had not been called to the scene for any reported injuries.

