Deputies investigating report of possible gunshot

Sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible gunshot heard on the 24000 block of Walnut Street Saturday afternoon, according to Sgt. Brian Shreves, watch commander with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“One shot heard in the area was reported,” said Shreves. “No one was seen with a gun.”

Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene early Saturday afternoon and actively investigating. The Sheriff’s Station initially received the call at 11:50 a.m., Shreves says.

As of 12:10 p.m. deputies were investigating the scene and no additional information was available, Shreves said.

This is a breaking news report and more information will be posted as soon as it’s available.