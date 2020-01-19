Deputies recover car after stolen-vehicle investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in Canyon Country Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near the Walgreens in Canyon Country Plaza.

“Deputies were detaining a stolen vehicle at gunpoint,” said Sgt. Mike Konecny.

Though it is uncertain at this time if any of the parties detained were arrested, the Honda Civic is confirmed to be a stolen vehicle, Konecny added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.