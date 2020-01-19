Deputies recover car after stolen-vehicle investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies detained occupants of a vehicle at gunpoint in front of the Walgreen's store in the Canyon Country Plaza near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in Canyon Country Sunday evening. 

The incident occurred on the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near the Walgreens in Canyon Country Plaza.

“Deputies were detaining a stolen vehicle at gunpoint,” said Sgt. Mike Konecny. 

Though it is uncertain at this time if any of the parties detained were arrested, the Honda Civic is confirmed to be a stolen vehicle, Konecny added. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS