Deputies respond to report of suicide attempt involving ‘chemical agent’

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a sucide attempt around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in which a man reportedly barricaded himself in a vehicle, prompting a closure of Lake Hughes Road while first responders investigated reports that the man possessed a chemical agent in the vehicle.

“The subject is a male in his 20s, (who) locked himself in his vehicle, saying he was going to harm himself,” said Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man was taken into custody by deputies and will undergo a 72-hour mental health evaluation, according to Crowder.

The initial call came in from friends of the subject, according to Crowder.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded with a Hazmat team due to reports of a chemical agent in the car with the suspect.

Components of chemical mixtures were found in the vehicle and will undergo further testing, said Crowder.

There were no lane closures on Interstate 5, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.