Deputies set up containment after suspect flees traffic stop

Deputies conducting a traffic stop early Friday morning found themselves chasing a suspect in Valencia.

Deputies are trying to find a suspect in the Valencia Promenade apartments near the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, after an individual had run from a traffic stop, according to Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We’re working on it right now,” said Lasko at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies, when asked about further details, stated that the investigation remained ongoing.

Deputies were reportedly gathering evidence and searching a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot down the street from the Promenade apartments at 8:40 a.m.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it’s available.