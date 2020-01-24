Detectives ask for public’s help finding Canyon Country missing woman

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating a Canyon Country resident.

Kristina Anne De Mora, 22, was last seen Jan. 19, in the area of the 800 block of N. Hollywood Way in the city of Burbank, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

De Mora was described by deputies as a 5-foot-5-inch female, with brown eyes, long brown hair and last seen wearing a black and white shirt, red jeans and black shoes.

De Mora, according to detectives, also suffers from bi-polar disorder and “she is easily influenced,” the release said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Mike Rodriguez, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

Information can be provided anonymously by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.