High wind advisory, watch in effect for Santa Clarita

A high-wind advisory and watch is in effect for Santa Clarita, with the high-wind advisory set to expire before the high-wind watch.

“With a high-wind advisory we expect gusts over 35 mph,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristen Stewart. “When we get into the territory for 58 mph, we put out the high-wind watch.”

According to Stewart, the high wind advisory is in effect until Tuesday at noon, while the high-wind watch will come into effect for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting until Thursday afternoon.

“For the Santa Clarita Valley, we expect 60 mph gusts for tomorrow afternoon through Thursday,” Stewart said Monday.

During the wind advisory, north winds are projected to reach 15 to 25 mph, but during the wind watch those numbers could jump to 25 to 40 mph, according to NWS officials.

“High winds can blow down large objects, limbs, full trees and even power lines,” said Stewart, adding that the wind speeds could also knock over “high-profile” vehicles, such as 18-wheelers.

An NWS press release regarding the high wind watch said power outages were a possibility for the Santa Clarita Valley.