La Befana visits Italian Catholic Club of SCV

The Italian Catholic Club of SCV can enjoy a full Italian meal, marionette show and a visit from La Befana at Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s Hall on Sunday beginning at noon.

La Befana will be passing out toys to children under 12 years old. Non-members of the Italian Catholic Club are welcome to attend, but are asked to bring their own gifts for La Befana to give to their children.

In Italian folklore, La Befana is an old woman who brings children toys on the eve of The Feast of the Epiphany, which is a day of celebration of God’s incarnation as Jesus Christ.

The story tells that La Befana missed the opportunity to travel with the Three Wise Men to give gifts to a newborn Jesus. Instead, she gives gifts and candy to behaved children while leaving misbehaved children lumps of coal or sticks, similar to Santa Claus.

It’s a wonderful and whimsical tradition, said Anna Riggs, president of the Italian Catholic Club of SCV.

A reservation for the event is required. Adult tickets are $25, children ages 8-12 are $10 and children under 7 are free.

To make a reservation or for more information, contact Anna Riggs at 661-645-7877.Our Lady of Perpetual Help is located at 23233 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita.