Man arrested after Canyon Country apartment break-in

A Newhall man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of breaking into a home in Canyon Country.

In an email sent Thursday, Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the call came around 11 a.m. on the 27300 block of Sumac Court.

The call originally came in as a trespassing call, Somoano’s email said.

“Deputies located the disturbing party and determined that he had broken into an apartment unit in the complex,” Somoano’s email said.

The suspect, according to Somoano, was someone the victim reportedly knew, who allegedly did not have permission to enter the location.

Suspect Eugenio Torres, 36, was detained and transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station, where he was booked on suspicion of residential burglary and vandalism.

His bail was set at $71,000, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs.