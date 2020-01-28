Man booked on suspicion of bringing drugs into jail

A man was booked Monday on suspicion of attempting to bring narcotics into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail.

Carlos Joel Zepeda, 23, whose occupation was listed as “rap music” on the Sheriff’s Department booking logs, was arrested Monday after deputies believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

“While in the booking area, he was searched and found to have brought narcotics into the jail, which he had previously denied having any narcotic on his person,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said via email Tuesday.

Zepeda was arrested on suspicion of bringing narcotics into the jail, a felony. Zepeda was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.