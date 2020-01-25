Manager of Voter Education Outreach holds presentation

A presentation from Jeff Klein, manager of Voter Education Outreach and Community Relations from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, showed the new voting system which was adopted by the Los Angeles County last year to the Santa Clarita Republicans Women’s Federated Saturday morning.

The new voting system will drastically change the way people have voted in the past, according to Klein. Voters will now have 11 days, leading up to election day, to turn in their ballots during an election.

Additionally, where people can vote will change. Voters will no longer have a pre-assigned polling designation. Instead, registered voters in the county will be able to cast their votes at any of the 1,000 locations, which will be opened during this 11-day period.

“This change is necessary and very overdue,” said Klein. “The outgoing voting system is about 50 years old. If you think about how much our phones and T.V. have changed in the last 20 years ago … it’s really time to change the system.”

The new equipment at the voting polls will provide accessibility to disabled voters who previously needed assistance while casting their ballot. The new system will provide visually impaired people with audio headsets and people who are wheelchair-bound ability to move screens as needed.

Vote by mail ballots will still be available for those who selected that option on their registration forms.

Klein said the county has been working on revamping the voting system for ten years, and a mock election was held to give the new system a test run.

“It’s been a big change for LA County, since we are the largest voter jurisdiction we have more voters in the county than 43 states have state-wide,” said Klein. “So a dramatic change like this was a pretty huge task.”

Klein said since it is an election year people with the LA County Civic Engagement, Community Relations and Legislation office have been working to spread awareness about the new system.

For more information about the new system visit the LA County Voter website at https://vsap.lavote.net