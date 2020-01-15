Minor airlifted by helicopter in Castaic

A patient under the age of 18 was transported via helicopter for medical treatment in Castaic on Wednesday.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., Marvin Lim of the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they were responding to reports of “bleeding” near Lupine Street in Castaic.

Within minutes of the call, the minor was being transported to a helicopter landing zone at Pitchess Detention Center, where he would then be transported by Copter 15 to a nearby hospital, according to Christopher Thomas, a spokesperson for the Fire Department.

There was no news on the status of the patient after being dropped off at the hospital, however, Thomas said he was described as being treated under an “advanced life support protocol.”