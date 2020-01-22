Multi-Vehicle collision slows traffic on Newhall Ranch Road

By Bobby Block

Signal Multimedia Journalist

Traffic was slowed following a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road Wednesday night, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Four vehicles were involved in a traffic collision that caused deputies to block multiple lanes while debris was cleared from the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Wednesday night. January 22, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

No one was injured in the crash, said L.A. County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo, who added that none of the vehicles’ occupants were transported to the emergency room, and that paramedics responding to the incident were cancelled while en route.



Deputies on scene shut down multiple lanes while directing traffic through the intersection, according to Marquez.



Witnesses on scene said that four vehicles were involved in the collision.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to Marquez.