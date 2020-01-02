Newhall man accused of shooting deputy returns to court

A Newhall man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy in the neck in 2017 returned to court Monday and is expected to have another hearing date later this month.

Monolito Alexander Guerra, 31, is accused of shooting Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy Albert White during a shootout in Newhall on Nov. 28, 2017, According to officials at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

At the time of the incident, Guerra was already on parole for a felony evading arrest and assault with a deadly weapon conviction.

Guerra served less than two years before he received parole on Oct. 19, 2017. He returned to Santa Clarita, and not long after, he was shot multiple times in a shootout with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, after allegedly shooting at a deputy on Bottletree Lane, according to Lt. Joe Mendoza, of the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, who’s part of the investigation for Guerra’s most recent allegations.

White suffered a “through-and-through” wound, and though he was initially hospitalized and listed in critical condition, he returned to work in 2018 after recovering from the injury.

Guerra himself was also shot during the exchange of gunfire with deputies and was hospitalized with multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Guerra was transferred from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to a Sheriff’s Department medical ward downtown at the USC Medical Center on Dec. 10, 2017, according to department records.

Guerra is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 27 for a preliminary setting/resetting at the San Fernando Courthouse.

He is being held in lieu of $5,755,000 bail.