Reports of man jumping in front of train prompts law enforcement response

Deputies responded to assist a person who was reportedly walking on the train tracks near the Santa Clarita Metrolink station, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are searching for a man reported to be jumping in front of trains in Santa Clarita Sunday morning.

“We received a report of a male in a pink shirt potentially jumping in front of oncoming trains,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff at 10:50 a.m. “We have units on scene looking for him.”

The incident occurred on the 22000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station, per officials.

A sheriff’s helicopter was called to the scene to search for the man, but as of just before 11 a.m., they are unable to locate the male, Mohrhoff said.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS