Reports of man jumping in front of train prompts law enforcement response

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are searching for a man reported to be jumping in front of trains in Santa Clarita Sunday morning.

“We received a report of a male in a pink shirt potentially jumping in front of oncoming trains,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff at 10:50 a.m. “We have units on scene looking for him.”

The incident occurred on the 22000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station, per officials.

A sheriff’s helicopter was called to the scene to search for the man, but as of just before 11 a.m., they are unable to locate the male, Mohrhoff said.