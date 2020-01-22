SCV Trail Users set work event Sunday

SCV Trail Users is working with the city of Santa Clarita to develop new multi-use trails at the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space.

“Please come join us for our next workday on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 a.m.,” says a statement issued by club Chairman Ken Raleigh. “We will meet at the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space parking lot on Placerita Canyon Road. We will continue work on a new multi-use trail for the city.”

What to bring: Jeans, long-sleeve shirt, boots, gloves, hat, sunscreen, water, snacks, and a McLeod tool if you have one. Tools will be available for those who need them.

Lunch will be provided for volunteers at noon.

Volunteers who work two days on SCV Trail Users projects will receive a SCVTU T-shirt.

The city of Santa Clarita requires that all volunteers sign up on the city’s website: http://santaclaritavolunteers.com/.

You will first need to create a volunteer account if you do not already have one. Then sign up for the project “SCV Trail Users Trail Workdays.” It’s easiest to just search for “SCV Trail Users.”

The city will provide the club with a list of volunteers who have signed up for this specific project. Volunteers who are not on the city’s list will not be allowed to participate. Please be sure to sign up for the “SCV Trails Users Trail Workdays” project.