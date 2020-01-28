Search underway for hiker lost in Elsmere Canyon

Los Angeles County first responders began a search Tuesday for a missing hiker Tuesday near Elsmere Canyon.

The hiker was first reported missing at 4:05 p.m. near the Elsmere Canyon Trail near Newhall.

“It came out as a public assist call,” said Chris Thomas, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, adding that the hiker was 20 feet below the ridgetop. “His phone battery died.”

The hiker was described as being prepared with a “space blanket” and “cold pants,” according to Thomas.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was able to scramble Copter 15 to assist in the search effort and first responders were on the scene searching by 4:15 p.m., Thomas said.

“We’re looking for him,” Thomas said.