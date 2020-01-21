Senior Center kicks off the ‘Scholar Series’ discussing the Bill of Rights

To kick off the “Scholar Series” in the new year, seniors attended the presentation led by Professor Lissa Brassfield, that discussed the importance of the Bill of Rights in the Bella Vida senior center Tuesday afternoon.

“The center has a series here called the ‘Scholar Series’ which is where they present topics that the seniors would enjoy and I come and talk about it with them,” said Brassfield.

Brassfield is a professor at College of the Canyons and has taught history for the past 20 years. At the previous senior center, Brassfield held presentations similar to this one.

“She is an amazing teacher,” said Hal Shiffman, one of the 40 or so guests at the presentation. “It was interesting to hear a breakdown of the Bill of Rights, so to speak, and to learn what it all means in reality.”

Professor Lissa Brassfield discusses the importance of the Bill of Rights as part of the “Scholar Series” of educational presentations hosted by the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida Tuesday afternoon. January 21, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

During the presentation, Brassfield outlined the history of the United States as it relates to the Bill of Rights. Issues such as slavery, the right to bear arms and women’s right to vote were mentioned within the discussion.

After Brassfield’s informational presentation, she opened the conversation to the seniors to ask about the Bill of Rights.

“It always good to refresh on your rights so you know what they are,” said Brassfield. “I just find the Constitution and our rights fascinating and we often take it for granted.”

Brassfield is expected to return to the center in April for another segment of the series to speak on another topic pertaining to U.S. history.