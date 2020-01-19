Sexy Vegan takes plea in ‘bestiality’ case

Newhall resident Hansel DeDeBartolo III, aka Sexy Vegan, pleaded no contest Friday to charges involving a video he posted with his dog.

The 37-year-old pleaded to a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace, according to a news release issued by Ricardo Santiago, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

After posting a video on his social media depicting inappropriate behavior with a pit bull on Sept. 5, Vegan was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count each of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Sept. 27.

“This whole thing transpired because detectives were made aware of a video that appeared to capture the suspect in an act of bestiality,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said in a previous Signal interview.

After submitting his plea in court on Friday, Vegan was then immediately sentenced to two years of summary probation, 100 hours of community service and 52 weeks of a sexual offender program, according to Deputy District Attorney Bradley Lieberman.

Vegan’s dogs, which were previously seized during the investigation, will not be returned to him and he will be prohibited from owning any new animals during his probationary period, per the release.