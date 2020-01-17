Shooting in Canyon Country injures one

By Bobby Block

Signal Multimedia Journalist



One person was shot at a shopping center on the 27000 block of Sierra Highway around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Career Offenders Burglary, Robberies, Assault Unit, or COBRA unit.



“One patient was transported to the hospital at 11:55 p.m. for a gunshot wound, ” said Los Angeles County Fire Department Representative Austin Bennett.



The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, said Shreves. “They have been released from the hospital.”



Sheriff’s Department officials declined to discuss any details regarding the status of their investigation at this time, as it’s considered an “an ongoing investigation,” according to Shreves, who declined to comment on the type of weapon used in the incident or if a suspect had been identified.