Single-vehicle collision results in fallen light pole

A vehicle crashed into a light pole Saturday morning, causing it to fall near the intersection of Via Princessa and Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.

The call came in at 11:53 a.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters from Los Angeles County Fire Department, prompting a response from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs and LAFD.

A section of a fence was torn down due to the fallen light pole, according to witnesses on scene.

The nature of the driver’s injuries were not life threatening, resulting in no transport to the hospital, said Fire Capt. Ron Haralson.