Slight chance of snow Super Bowl Sunday night

As the Super Bowl comes to a close Sunday night, Santa Clarita residents have a chance of looking out their windows and seeing snow, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have a cold, low-pressure system that’s going to be moving in from the north,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “And that will start sometime Sunday and it does look like it has some moisture with it, not a whole lot.”

Phillips said the snow levels would generally be around 3,000 feet, but depending on where you’re located in Santa Clarita, there’s a 20% chance of snow.

“The biggest thing with that storm is not if we get snow or not, but really just the strong winds that we’re expecting,” said Phillips.

The NWS released a statement Friday afternoon declaring a high wind watch would be in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

“With a high-wind advisory we expect gusts over 35 mph,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristen Stewart earlier this week. “When we get into the territory for 58 mph, we put out the high-wind watch.”

The Sunday through Monday high wind watch is expected to bring 30 to 40 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

The high winds are expected to be felt by drivers on Interstate 5 and Highways 126 and 14, according to NWS officials.

