Supes vote to expedite Aliso Canyon closure

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to accelerate the closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility in Porter Ranch on Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County supervisors approved sending a five-signature letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Los Angeles County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility, according to Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s news release.

“With today’s motion, the county continues to fight for the communities impacted by the Aliso Canyon gas leak,” Barger, who represents the Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in the release.

The call for the closure of this gas facility spans back to 2015 after the facility experienced a blowout and leak at Aliso Canyon.

“(It) was the largest release of natural gas in American history, which caused the relocation of thousands of residents, students and vulnerable populations,” the release says. “As a result of the leak, 97,000 metric tons of methane and 7,300 metric tons of ethane were released into the atmosphere.”

Shortly after the leak, Barger found major faults with The Gas Co. and regulators after a root cause analysis adjacent to the facility. Additionally, a health-effects study for the North San Fernando Valley is in order, according to the release.

“It has become clear that the only way to ensure this community’s protection is to call on our state leaders to expeditiously and safely close the Aliso Canyon well,” Barger said in the release.