Teen arrested for shoplifting at Macy’s

Deputies detained a teen on suspicion of attempted theft, after nearly $900 of merchandise was taken from the Macy’s at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday evening, sheriff’s officials said.

“(A) call was dispatched at 5:03 (p.m.) to the Macy’s, where loss prevention was holding the suspect,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect is described as a juvenile who has not been released from custody upon the publishing of this article.

Bobby Block contributed to this article.