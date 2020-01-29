Truck overturns, spills acid

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to an overturned vehicle that involved an acid spill on West Market Street and Newhall Avenue Wednesday evening, according to fire officials.

“(Fire) responded to an overturned vehicle and muriatic acid spill,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Fire initially received the call at 5:52 p.m., Flores said.

There were no reported injuries, Flores added.

The overturned pickup truck had the contents of the truck spilled onto the road, which included the bin of acid.

A hazardous materials team was called to the scene, according to Flores.

Signal Staff Writer Bobby Block contributed to this report.