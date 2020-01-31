Valencia car crash on center divider sends 1 to hospital

A man driving his vehicle down Magic Mountain Parkway crashed his car onto the center median Friday, according to fire officials.

The call originally came in at 11:15 a.m. on the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway.

“We were on scene by 11:19 a.m.,” said Austin Bennett, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver reportedly veered off the road and onto the center divider.

It was “a solo vehicle (traffic collision),” said Bennett. “One patient was transported.”

The status of the patient and/or the cause of the collision was not immediately available as of the publication of this article.