Valencia street closures scheduled for sewer-line repairs

The city of Santa Clarita is asking motorists to plan their commutes ahead of scheduled lane closures in Valencia starting Tuesday for sewer line repairs.

Closures on Magic Mountain Parkway at McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard are set to commence Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 p.m.

“This is an emergency project that will address needed repairs before potential issues can develop,” the city said in a recent news release. “Crews will need to access manholes located in the intersections of the affected roads and will work within the pipes to complete repairs.”

The left eastbound lane on Magic Mountain Parkway will be closed from Citrus Street to Valencia Boulevard, and the right southbound lane on Valencia Boulevard will be closed from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway.

Full left lane closures will be in effect on Magic Mountain Parkway at McBean Parkway. At the McBean/Magic Mountain intersection, the only left turn available will be for those drivers making a left from southbound McBean Parkway to eastbound Magic Mountain Parkway. The left northbound through lane on McBean Parkway from Town Center Drive to Magic Mountain Parkway will also be closed.

Electronic message boards will be posted in each direction to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures, the news release read. Residents are reminded to reduce their speed through the construction zone.

For questions or concerns, contact city of Santa Clarita Associate Engineer Patrick De Guzman at 661-286-4010 or by email at [email protected]