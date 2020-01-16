Water main break in Valencia causes shutdown

The SCV Water Agency and its contractors are working to repair Dickason Drive in Valencia, which has been shut down due to a water main break, according to officials.

“There has been a water main break on Dickason Drive,” said Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita. “We have a crew who are on their way to the scene.”

Dickason Drive is closed in both directions, according to Sgt. Ryan Elsee of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A hole appears on Dickason Drive Thursday night after a water main break in Valencia. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Water company (employees) are on the scene with sheriff’s (deputies),” Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters said.

Repair on Dickason Drive is expected to last until Friday night, Lujan says.

“Southbound Dickason Drive is closed to through traffic from Decoro Drive to Newhall Ranch Road,” said Lujan. “Smyth Drive is closed in each direction just west of Dickason Drive.”

According to an alert posted on social media that was credited to Valencia High School, the school is currently without water due to the water break.

“The only access to the school will be Smyth Drive from the west,” said Lujan.

“In hopes of ensuring we have water flowing to campus when students arrive, we will be following our late-start Wednesday schedule tomorrow morning,” the post says.

A sinkhole is now visible on the street, according to witnesses on the scene.

City officials are on scene mitigating traffic and sheriff’s deputies are no longer on the scene, according to Elsee at 8:15 p.m.

Fire initially received the call at 6:23 p.m., according to Miguel Ornelas, Fire Dispatcher.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as soon as it’s available.