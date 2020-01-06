Wind advisory extended for Santa Clarita

The wind advisory that was in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley throughout the weekend has been extended until Tuesday.

In a press release distributed by the National Weather Service, officials say that the wind advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. on Tuesday. A press release posted on Saturday had announced the original wind advisory would be in effect from noon Sunday until 3 p.m. on Monday.

The advisory noted that northeast winds would reach 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Local gusts can reach 50 mph in the hills, officials said.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the release said.

The winds, according to the press release, could affect travel on Interstate 5, Highway 14 and Highway 126.

“Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects,” said the release.