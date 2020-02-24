Acton Conservation Camp inmate escapes, search continues

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation detectives are searching for a robbery suspect that escaped from the Acton Conservation Camp on Monday morning.

Officials continued their search Monday afternoon for Christian Ledon, 19, who was described as: a Hispanic man; 5 feet, 11 inches tall; 154 pounds; brown eyes and black hair.

On May 30, he was committed to CDCR from San Diego County to serve a four-year sentence for second-degree robbery. He was scheduled to be released in July 2020, according to a CDCR news release.

Acton Conservation Camp noticed Ledon was missing after an inmate count at around 7 a.m. when the young man did not check in with staff in the camp’s dining hall. Buildings and grounds were immediately searched, according to the news release.

The search continued well after noon Monday, according to officials with the Acton Conservation Camp.

Agencies assisting in the search include CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station released a “BOLO” Monday afternoon, with deputies ready to assist the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, the responding agency, should they request additional help, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

Anyone who sees Ledon should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of the location of Ledon should contact Acton Conservation Camp Commander at (661) 268-0113.