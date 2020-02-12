Barger to speak at State of the County

Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to address the Santa Clarita Valley at the 12th annual State of the County event in May.

Each year, the luncheon, which is hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by UCLA Health, gives the SCV’s local supervisor the opportunity to address Santa Clarita, which is the largest city in the district.

This will be Barger’s fourth address in Santa Clarita, but her first as chair of the Board of Supervisors.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming State of the County address to share my vision and goals for 2020 and beyond with the Santa Clarita community,” Barger said via email. “As chair of the Board of Supervisors, I have committed to a special focus on children and youth. With the help of our city leadership and the dedicated work of nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Clarita Valley, we will celebrate our past accomplishments and look to the future to ensure our children and youth will have the opportunity to thrive.”

In addition, Barger is set to provide her vision for the SCV, as well as discuss current policy issues, such as children, mental health and nonprofits.

In a recent Signal interview, Barger addressed the growing issue of campus security following the Saugus High School shooting on Nov. 14, sharing the county’s goal to continue the implementation of school resource officers on every campus as well as making sure mental health services are available to help the youth, a commitment she said she made the day of the shooting.

Last year, Barger primarily focused on new development, homelessness, mental health and transportation.

The 12th annual State of the County luncheon is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 15 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive. General admission tickets for the event are $75. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit scvchamber.com/events/state-of-the-county or email [email protected].