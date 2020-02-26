Big Soccer Matches to Watch Out for in March

March will prove to be an exciting time for soccer fans across the world, with some competitions coming to their closing stages as well as some just getting started.

Keeping up with the constant fixtures, results, news and betting trends can be a tricky task, but fans using odds portal sites will have the advantage of keeping it all in one place for next month’s mayhem.

Carabao Cup

The first big fixture in English soccer next month will fall on Sunday 1st March, with Aston Villa taking on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

This will no doubt prove an interesting affair, as the two teams find themselves on opposite ends of the league table but will see this as a great opportunity to add some domestic silverware to their cabinet.

Premier League

The biggest and most competitive league in the world will enter its home stretch in March, with only 2 months left of fixtures to decide the spots for all 20 teams involved.

Eye-catching fixtures to watch out for include the Manchester derby on Sunday 8th March, where Manchester United and Manchester City will face off in a tense affair at Old Trafford, while Monday 16th March will see the Merseyside derby played out between Everton and Liverpool.

One other game to keep an eye on will take place on Sunday 15th March, in which José Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will play his old club Manchester United in what could be an interesting game off the pitch as well as on it.

European nights

Soccer’s most prestigious competition, the UEFA Champions League, will continue its run in March, with clubs from all over Europe sure to deliver exciting matches for all fans.

In March, we’ll bear witness to the second legs of the round of 16 fixtures in the tournament, with Tuesday 10th March marking the deciding match between German dark horses RB Leipzig and last years runners up Tottenham Hotspur, with Leipzig holding a 1-0 advantage heading into it.

On Wednesday 11th March, Champions League holders Liverpool will look to overcome Atletico Madrid despite falling 1-0 behind in the first leg, while on the same night Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund will surely be an enticing affair after the first match finished 2-1 in Dortmund’s favour thanks to rising star Erling Haaland’s sharpshooting.

Major League Soccer

At the very end of February, heading into March, we’ll see the start of the 2020 season for America’s biggest soccer league, featuring a wealth of tantalising matches across the Eastern and Western conferences.

One team to watch this season is new boys Inter Miami. The David Beckham-owned club will play their first game away to Los Angeles FC on March 1st. Later, on the 14th, Inter Miami will play there first home game against Beckham’s old team LA Galaxy.

Current MLS champions Seattle Sounders will attempt to keep a hold of their crown this season, with their first fixture coming against Chicago Fire on March 1st.