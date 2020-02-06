Canyon Country murder suspect returns to court

A Canyon Country murder suspect returned to a San Fernando courthouse Thursday.

Pamela Michelle Walker, 37, appeared for a pretrial hearing where both the defense and prosecution meet before the trial begins before a jury.

Walker is scheduled to return for another pretrial hearing on March 3.

Walker is charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old girlfriend Christine Diane McQueen.

The case against Walker began on April 8, 2017, when deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call made by McQueen’s mother that said she believed her daughter could be in danger.

Deputies, upon arrival, grabbed a battering ram and smashed their way into a residence on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon, near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.

They discovered McQueen dead from 71 stab wounds.

Walker was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. that same day.

Walker is in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in lieu of $1 million bail.