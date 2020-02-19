Car fire extinguished in Canyon Country

A car fire was extinguished Wednesday soon after firefighters arrived on the scene in Canyon Country.
The call came in at 3:31 p.m. near Soledad Canyon Road and Highway 14, according to Franklin Lopez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“(The call) came in as a vehicle fire,” said Lopez. “It was on fire, but nobody inside.”
Lopez said the single patient did not need an ambulance.
Fire Department first responders were able to extinguish the blaze soon after they arrived at 3:38 p.m.
The four-door, silver sedan was pulled up on the left side of Soledad Canyon Road, occupying the furthest left lane. The entire vehicle was thoroughly damaged by the fire.
Advertisement