Car fire extinguished in Canyon Country

A car fire was extinguished Wednesday soon after firefighters arrived on the scene in Canyon Country.

The call came in at 3:31 p.m. near Soledad Canyon Road and Highway 14, according to Franklin Lopez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“(The call) came in as a vehicle fire,” said Lopez. “It was on fire, but nobody inside.”

Firefighters respond to reports of a car fire on Soledad Canyon Road near Highway 14 Wednesday afternoon. February 19, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Lopez said the single patient did not need an ambulance.

Fire Department first responders were able to extinguish the blaze soon after they arrived at 3:38 p.m.

The four-door, silver sedan was pulled up on the left side of Soledad Canyon Road, occupying the furthest left lane. The entire vehicle was thoroughly damaged by the fire.