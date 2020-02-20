Car fire on Interstate 5, results in one arrest

After a man allegedly fled an enforcement stop Wednesday night that resulted in a car fire south of Calgrove Boulevard, he was arrested on felony evading arrest, causing injury charges.

Shaquille Anthony Taylor, of New York, was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Wednesday with a bail of $100,000, according to California Highway Patrol news release.

At 6:30 p.m., Newhall-are CHP officers made an enforcement stop on a northbound lane of Interstate 5, north of Gavin Canyon, but once officers approached the suspect, the vehicle sped back into traffic.

Officers returned to their squad cars and began their pursuit until they witnessed a “fireball” coming from a collision involving three cars, including the suspect’s.

“One of the victim vehicles erupted in flames, at which point the officer broke out the victim’s driver side window and rescued the solo female occupant from her vehicle,” said the release.

The female sustained possible severe injuries, while the officer sustained minor injuries, the release added.

On the scene, two suspects were taken into custody and the driver was booked.